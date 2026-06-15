Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319,824 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 974,310 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of CVS Health worth $342,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.87 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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