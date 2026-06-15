Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $226.13 Million Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,750 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 816,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.04% of Twilio worth $226,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Twilio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Twilio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,305,989 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,531,976,000 after purchasing an additional 392,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Twilio by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $204.46 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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