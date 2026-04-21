Asio Capital LLC Acquires 3,260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,194 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Asio Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.30.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.29 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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