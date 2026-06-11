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ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its ASML stake by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 6,090 additional shares and bringing its total position to 16,154 shares worth about $18.8 million.
  • ASML continues to attract major institutional interest, with several large funds adding to or starting positions, and institutional investors now owning about 26.07% of the stock.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results with $8.28 EPS and $10.15 billion in revenue, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus despite some mixed recent rating changes.
  • Interested in ASML? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $505,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 75.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in ASML by 18,861.1% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,734.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $682.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,831.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,518.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,359.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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