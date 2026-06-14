Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 272,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,007,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $348.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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