Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,725 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $355.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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