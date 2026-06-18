Atreides Management LP Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Atreides Management LP lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,946 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 248,817 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.2% of Atreides Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.47% of Twilio worth $101,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Twilio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,305,989 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,531,976,000 after acquiring an additional 392,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Twilio by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,837,000 after buying an additional 98,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $238.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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