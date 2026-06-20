AT&T Inc. $T Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,091,945 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 667,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of AT&T worth $474,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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