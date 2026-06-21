AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,668 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 67,647 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in AT&T were worth $49,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AT&T by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,930,000 after buying an additional 1,119,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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