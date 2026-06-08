AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,661 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 505,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $47,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Napier Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 58,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

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Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

AT&T Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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