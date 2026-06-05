AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401,246 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 736,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $134,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,143,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,977,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after acquiring an additional 370,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,316 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court sided with the FCC in a case challenging its in-house penalty process, keeping AT&T’s $57 million fine related to customer location-data practices intact and signaling broader regulatory risk for telecom carriers. Supreme Court Upholds FCC Fine Process in AT&T and Verizon Customer Data Case

The Supreme Court sided with the FCC in a case challenging its in-house penalty process, keeping AT&T’s $57 million fine related to customer location-data practices intact and signaling broader regulatory risk for telecom carriers. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also pressured by a fresh analyst downgrade and renewed concern that satellite broadband competition from SpaceX and other entrants could intensify pressure on AT&T’s core wireless and home internet businesses. AT&T Shares Are Sliding: What's Driving The Action?

Investor sentiment was also pressured by a fresh analyst downgrade and renewed concern that satellite broadband competition from SpaceX and other entrants could intensify pressure on AT&T’s core wireless and home internet businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity surged, with traders buying a larger-than-normal amount of call options, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound despite the current pressure.

Options activity surged, with traders buying a larger-than-normal amount of call options, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound despite the current pressure. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also drew attention for business updates such as simplified fiber pricing, a new Disney/Pixar marketing campaign, and an expanded connected-car collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco, but these developments are not the main driver of today’s stock move.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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