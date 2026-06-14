Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.31 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 135,759 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 255,291 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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