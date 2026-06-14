Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $2.73 Million Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,184 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Twilio makes up about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 42,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Twilio Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TWLO opened at $204.46 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 319.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.24.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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