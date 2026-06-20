Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $1.36 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2,384.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,797 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 525,744 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co's holdings in AT&T were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

AT&T Stock Up 0.0%

T opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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