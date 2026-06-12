Aviva PLC Has $250.76 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $250,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Trailhead Planners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $415.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.28. The company has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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