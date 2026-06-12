Aviva PLC Purchases 23,465 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Aviva PLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,901 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $147,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.12.

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Amgen Stock Up 4.8%

AMGN opened at $354.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.94 and a 200 day moving average of $345.65. The company has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

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About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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