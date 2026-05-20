Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 10,380 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Accenture were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Accenture by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,223,839,000 after buying an additional 4,984,930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,694,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,578,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $503,544,000 after purchasing an additional 943,371 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,334 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $308,826,000 after purchasing an additional 912,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $309.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.50.

View Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ACN opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $155.82 and a 52 week high of $322.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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