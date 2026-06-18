Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,060 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 3.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,862,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,943 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.24.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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