BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 635,978 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,319 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 635,978 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in AT&T were worth $37,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 169.8% in the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 138,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

AT&T Stock Up 0.0%

T stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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