BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $288.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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