Boston Partners Acquires 406,278 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,867 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 406,278 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $621,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34,719.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,395 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $581,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,697 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,096,119 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $454,984,000 after acquiring an additional 227,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,061,078 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $304.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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