Boston Partners Has $1.02 Billion Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,871,408 shares of the bank's stock after selling 4,431,545 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises 1.1% of Boston Partners' holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.74% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,021,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the bank's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,881 shares of the bank's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 189,963 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 43,702 shares of the bank's stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James D. Rollins III acquired 11,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $183,595.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,595.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

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