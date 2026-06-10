Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $120.52 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,082 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 37,066 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $120,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 88.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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