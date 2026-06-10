Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.41% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $70,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,682,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 415,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,276,875 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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