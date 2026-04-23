Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is LS Investment Advisors LLC's 8th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $423.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $337.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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