Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $423.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $337.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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