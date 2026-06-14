Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 270,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.33% of Hilton Worldwide worth $217,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.55.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:HLT opened at $346.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.45 and a 52-week high of $349.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report).

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