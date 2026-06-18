BVF Inc. IL Takes Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,616,000. Disc Medicine accounts for about 1.7% of BVF Inc. IL's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 1.72% of Disc Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,976,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,925,000 after buying an additional 399,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,371,000 after buying an additional 319,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,839,000 after buying an additional 371,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,557,000 after buying an additional 828,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,338,000 after buying an additional 142,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Disc Medicine Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $433,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $380,423.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,275,882.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,388 shares of company stock valued at $841,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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