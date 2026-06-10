Capital International Investors Sells 51,877 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 51,877 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors' holdings in MSCI were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,624,640. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $697.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $607.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.59. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Key Stories Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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