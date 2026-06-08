Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 162,354 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225,875 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,354 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.30% of Hasbro worth $264,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.67%.

Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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