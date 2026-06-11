Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,087 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,018 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company's stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,774 shares of the company's stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1,135.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,715 shares of the company's stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 206,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.06. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 24,021 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $652,890.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 704,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,144,504.80. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,247 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $360,053.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 370,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,375.72. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock worth $5,390,783. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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