Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,173 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 621,393 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.27% of Amgen worth $473,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity drug MariTide is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

Amgen’s obesity drug is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Article Title

Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a Buy rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also flagged that Amgen fell more than the market in the latest session, reinforcing concern that investors may be locking in gains after the stock’s strong multi-year run. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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