Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 733,738 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 733,738 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $149,925,000. Electronic Arts makes up about 0.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.29% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,773,086 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $5,879,205,000 after acquiring an additional 485,030 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,237,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,764,572 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $1,382,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $926,194,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,351,080. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,033. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Electronic Arts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: EA’s pending $55 billion acquisition remains a key upside driver, and Reuters reported that the buyer group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has sought EU antitrust approval, with a decision expected by July 22. That keeps the deal process moving forward and supports the stock. Reuters article on EU approval for EA deal

EA’s pending remains a key upside driver, and Reuters reported that the buyer group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has sought EU antitrust approval, with a decision expected by July 22. That keeps the deal process moving forward and supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: EA introduced EA Advertising , a new platform designed to place brands inside gameplay and live experiences in a “non-disruptive” way. Investors may see this as a longer-term monetization opportunity beyond game sales. Yahoo Finance article on EA advertising plans

EA introduced , a new platform designed to place brands inside gameplay and live experiences in a “non-disruptive” way. Investors may see this as a longer-term monetization opportunity beyond game sales. Positive Sentiment: Coverage from Seeking Alpha noted EA edging higher after the buyer group filed with the European merger regulator, reinforcing that the acquisition is still advancing and helping keep deal optimism alive. Seeking Alpha article on EA edging higher after merger filing

Coverage from Seeking Alpha noted EA edging higher after the buyer group filed with the European merger regulator, reinforcing that the acquisition is still advancing and helping keep deal optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: EA saw unusual put options trading, which can signal hedging or increased caution, but it does not by itself confirm a bearish move in the shares.

EA saw unusual put options trading, which can signal hedging or increased caution, but it does not by itself confirm a bearish move in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including CEO Andrew Wilson and executive Vijayanthimala Singh, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. While routine, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment when investors are watching for near-term catalysts.

Several insiders, including CEO Andrew Wilson and executive Vijayanthimala Singh, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. While routine, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment when investors are watching for near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: EA’s new ad strategy has also faced criticism in gaming media, with concerns that more in-game ads could disrupt the player experience and spark backlash, creating some execution risk for the company’s monetization push. ExtremeTech article on EA ads in games

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $146.97 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report).

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