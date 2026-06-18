Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 355,200 Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,428,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.77% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In related news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.10. Celcuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a current ratio of 12.31.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CELC

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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