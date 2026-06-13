Cardano Risk Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 955.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,612,016 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 1.8% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned about 1.39% of Welltower worth $1,765,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,805,411,000 after buying an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after buying an additional 1,637,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,452,102,000 after buying an additional 367,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $213.96 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.97 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.30.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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