Catalio Capital Management LP Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Catalio Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,100 shares during the quarter. Disc Medicine makes up approximately 1.6% of Catalio Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Catalio Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Disc Medicine worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $433,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,416.92. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $380,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,275,882.40. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,388 shares of company stock valued at $841,258. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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