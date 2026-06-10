CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.58 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 43,525 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,628,692,000 after buying an additional 1,507,554 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,691,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,184,000 after buying an additional 194,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

More Microchip Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,428.51. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,727,140.16. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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