CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 10,039 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Xylem were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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