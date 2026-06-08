CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 42,245 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,072 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Invesco were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco by 40.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Invesco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.29.

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Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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