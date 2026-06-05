Cibc World Market Inc. Has $54.93 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,455 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 310,738 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court sided with the FCC in a case challenging its in-house penalty process, keeping AT&T’s $57 million fine related to customer location-data practices intact and signaling broader regulatory risk for telecom carriers. Supreme Court Upholds FCC Fine Process in AT&T and Verizon Customer Data Case

The Supreme Court sided with the FCC in a case challenging its in-house penalty process, keeping AT&T’s $57 million fine related to customer location-data practices intact and signaling broader regulatory risk for telecom carriers. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also pressured by a fresh analyst downgrade and renewed concern that satellite broadband competition from SpaceX and other entrants could intensify pressure on AT&T’s core wireless and home internet businesses. AT&T Shares Are Sliding: What's Driving The Action?

Investor sentiment was also pressured by a fresh analyst downgrade and renewed concern that satellite broadband competition from SpaceX and other entrants could intensify pressure on AT&T’s core wireless and home internet businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity surged, with traders buying a larger-than-normal amount of call options, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound despite the current pressure.

Options activity surged, with traders buying a larger-than-normal amount of call options, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound despite the current pressure. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also drew attention for business updates such as simplified fiber pricing, a new Disney/Pixar marketing campaign, and an expanded connected-car collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco, but these developments are not the main driver of today’s stock move.

AT&T Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:T opened at $22.77 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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