Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 59,155 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,954 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 59,155 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $177,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 83,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,418,150.40. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 expectations, with revenue of $3.0 billion and EPS of $0.85, and management raised full-year and Q4 guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-related cybersecurity demand is accelerating. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 expectations, with revenue of $3.0 billion and EPS of $0.85, and management raised full-year and Q4 guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-related cybersecurity demand is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst sentiment turned more bullish, with multiple firms raising price targets sharply and several upgrading the stock, which can support PANW’s valuation and sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Wall Street analyst sentiment turned more bullish, with multiple firms raising price targets sharply and several upgrading the stock, which can support PANW’s valuation and sentiment in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Truist, Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer, RBC, Mizuho and others all lifted targets into a much higher range, signaling confidence that the post-earnings growth story remains intact. Article Title

Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Truist, Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer, RBC, Mizuho and others all lifted targets into a much higher range, signaling confidence that the post-earnings growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to “strong-buy,” adding another constructive catalyst for the stock after the earnings report. Article Title

FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to “strong-buy,” adding another constructive catalyst for the stock after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock may have run ahead of itself after a strong rally, and a few articles note that investors are pausing to assess whether the AI-security growth can justify the valuation. Article Title

Some commentary suggests the stock may have run ahead of itself after a strong rally, and a few articles note that investors are pausing to assess whether the AI-security growth can justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by the chief accounting officer may create a small headline overhang, but the transaction appears limited relative to the company’s recent surge. Article Title

An insider sale by the chief accounting officer may create a small headline overhang, but the transaction appears limited relative to the company’s recent surge. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in cybersecurity peers, including CrowdStrike’s post-earnings drop, may be weighing on sentiment across the group and helping explain some near-term pressure in PANW. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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