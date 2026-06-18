Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Twilio were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 293.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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