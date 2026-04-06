Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,853 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $79.02 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $312.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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