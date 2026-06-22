Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,662 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 60,006 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of CPC Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,768 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,373 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 70,490 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Article Title

Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Article Title

Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Article Title

A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a bearish signal but can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.72 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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