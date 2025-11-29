Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $CLNE Stake Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,614,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 5.30% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,664 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,655 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 140.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 50.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 91.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company's stock.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 105,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $276,939.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,061,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,791,082.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3.59.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.18 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $476.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.73.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

