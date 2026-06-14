Clear Street Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 128.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,064 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Boeing by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $515,930,000 after acquiring an additional 765,197 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Boeing by 2,073.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 772,400 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $167,703,000 after acquiring an additional 736,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after acquiring an additional 533,753 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

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Boeing Trading Down 1.1%

BA opened at $219.23 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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