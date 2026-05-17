Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.12. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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