CPC Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore upped their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $389.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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