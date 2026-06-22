CPC Advisors LLC Purchases 15,611 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CPC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,859 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.9% of CPC Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

PM opened at $178.68 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77. The stock has a market cap of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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