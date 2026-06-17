Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,322 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 119,831 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.57% of AptarGroup worth $44,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AptarGroup’s Q1 earnings beat and revenue surge, which appears to be supporting the stock and fueling the rally. Russell1000 Rally After AptarGroup Q1 Earnings Beat on Revenue Surge?

Recent commentary highlighted AptarGroup’s Q1 earnings beat and revenue surge, which appears to be supporting the stock and fueling the rally. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.61 from $1.60 and lifted its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.46 from $1.44, signaling slightly better forward expectations. AptarGroup analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.61 from $1.60 and lifted its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.46 from $1.44, signaling slightly better forward expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating and left most forecasts close to prior levels, including FY2026 EPS of $5.39 and FY2027 EPS of $5.82, suggesting no major change in the longer-term outlook. AptarGroup analyst estimate updates

Analysts at Zacks Research maintained a rating and left most forecasts close to prior levels, including FY2026 EPS of $5.39 and FY2027 EPS of $5.82, suggesting no major change in the longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed, with small cuts to near-term estimates for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may temper some enthusiasm but are not large enough to change the overall story. AptarGroup analyst estimate updates

Other Zacks revisions were mixed, with small cuts to near-term estimates for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may temper some enthusiasm but are not large enough to change the overall story. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus coverage remains constructive overall, with analysts reportedly assigning AptarGroup a “Moderate Buy” rating. AptarGroup Moderate Buy consensus rating

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ATR opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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